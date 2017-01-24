Puppies rescued from avalanche site

Three fluffy Abruzzo sheepdog puppies were rescued from a hotel in Italy which had been buried by an avalanche.
Three fluffy Abruzzo sheepdog puppies were rescued from a hotel in Italy which had been buried by an avalanche.
Three fluffy Abruzzo sheepdog puppies were rescued from a hotel in Italy which had been buried by an avalanche.
Super Bowl ads are sometimes the best part of the game. Here are our all-time favorite Super Bowl ads.
An Iowa man recreated a famous scene from his girlfriend’s favorite movie, Beauty and the Beast, to ask her to marry him. He even made her a yellow ball gown.
Kid Rock will be first performance at the new arena in September! He is expected to play four shows: September 12, 13, 15 and 16. Click through for more Details.