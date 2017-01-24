Luke Bryan Announces New “Huntin’, Fishin’, And Lovin’ Every Day Tour” With Brett Eldredge and More

Luke Bryan is garnering all of the headlines over the last few days.

In addition to singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl in February and appearing as a mentor on the upcoming season of The Voice, Luke announced today (Jan. 24) that he is launching a new Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour in May with stops in Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Dallas and San Diego, among many others.

Joining Luke on the duration of the tour will be Brett Eldredge, while Lauren Alaina, Craig Campbell, Adam Craig, Seth Ennis and Granger Smith will support Luke on various stops.

Luke made the announcement in a Nintendo-inspired post on YouTube, which you can watch below.

“Huntin’, Fishin’, And Lovin’ Every Day Tour

5-5 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

5-12 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

5-13 Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre

5-18 Moline, IL iWireless Center

6-1 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

6-2 Cullman, AL Rock the South*

6-3 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6-9 Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena

6-10 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

6-16 Atlanta, GA Verizon Amphitheatre

6-17 Atlanta, GA Verizon Amphitheatre

6-23 Hershey, PA Hershey Park

6-24 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

6-25 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

7-1 Dauphin, MB Dauphin’s Countryfest*

7-13 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7-15 Cleveland, OH Progressive Field

7-16 Holmdel, NJ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

7-21 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

7-22 Eau Claire, WI Country Jam USA*

7-26 Cheyenne, WY Cheyenne Frontier Days*

7-28 Central Point, OR Country Crossings Music Festival*

7-29 Mountain Home, ID Mountain Home Country Music Festival*

8-5 Detroit Lakes, MN WE Fest*

8-12 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater

8-13 Oro-Medonte ON Boots and Hearts Music Festival*

8-17 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amp.

at Virginia Beach

8-18 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

8-19 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

at Walnut Creek

8-25 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

8-26 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8-27 Jones Beach, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

9-1 Lexington, KY Red, White & Boom*

9-6 Scranton, PA The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

9-8 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park

9-9 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion

9-15 Indianapolis, IN Klipsch Music Center

9-16 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9-21 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater

9-22 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

presented by Huntsman

9-23 Dallas, TX Starplex Pavilion

10-12 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion

10-13 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

10-14 Mtn. View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

10-19 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

10-21 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

10-26 Phoenix, AZ AK-Chin Pavilion

10-27 San Diego, CA Sleep Train Amphitheatre

10-28 San Bernardino. CA Glen Helen Amphitheater

*Festival dates, not “Huntin’, Fishin’, And Lovin’ Every Day Tour”