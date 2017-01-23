Win Kid Rock Tickets!

93.1 NASH FM has your chance to WIN tickets to the show before they go on sale. Listen all this week for your chance to see Kid Rock LIVE at Little Caesars Arena in September!

Eli Young Band’s tour bus catches fire

The Eli Young Band appeared to have lost everything onboard their tour bus after it was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning (Jan. 18) in Kansas. Details  

