Kid Rock – Win ‘Em Before You Can Buy ‘Em!

Kid Rock will be the first appearance at the brand new Little Caesars Arena! We have your chance to see him LIVE in September! You can win ’em, before you can buy ’em! Listen all week for your chance!

Pre-sale begins January 24 at Ticketmaster.com

 

Eli Young Band’s tour bus catches fire

The Eli Young Band appeared to have lost everything onboard their tour bus after it was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning (Jan. 18) in Kansas. Details  

