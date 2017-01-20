Man Makes Girlfriend Her Own ‘Belle’ Dress for Sweet Marriage Proposal

Posted on

An Iowa man recreated a famous scene from his girlfriend’s favorite movie, Beauty and the Beast, to ask her to marry him. He even made her a yellow ball gown.

Eli Young Band’s tour bus catches fire

The Eli Young Band appeared to have lost everything onboard their tour bus after it was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning (Jan. 18) in Kansas. Details  

