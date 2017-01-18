Watch a Sneak Peek of Kacey Musgraves and Ronnie Milsap Sing “Don’t You Ever Get Tired (Of Hurting Me)” on New Tribute Album

Ronnie Milsap may have turned 74 years old on January 16, but that doesn’t mean he is slowing down—in fact, the Country Music Hall of Famer has a new tribute album in the works.

The collaborative album features Ronnie teaming with some of country’s top talent to sing tunes from his vast catalog, which includes 35 No. 1 hits over his 40-plus-year career.

Thanks to NASH morning show personality Kelly Ford, Nash Country Daily got a sneak peek inside the recording studio as Ronnie and Kacey Musgraves tackle Ronnie’s 1989 No. 1 hit, “Don’t You Ever Get Tired (Of Hurting Me),” which was written by Hank Cochran, who, incidentally, was elected to the Hall of Fame with Ronnie in 2014.

The list of artists who are participating on Ronnie’s new album is pretty incredible and includes other Hall of Famers as well as some of today’s biggest stars, but we can’t spill the beans just yet.

In the meantime, enjoy this short clip of Kacey and Ronnie in the studio.