Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban Set to Perform at 2017 Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy rolled out its first wave of performers for the 2017 Grammys with a TV spot that aired Saturday night (Jan. 14) during the NFL playoffs.

Good news for country music fans: Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban will take the stage, along with Metallica, The Weeknd and John Legend. More performers will be announced soon.

Keith picked up two Grammy nominations this year for Best Country Album for Ripcord and Best Country Solo Performance for “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” while Carrie copped a nomination for Best Country Solo Performance for “Church Bells.”

Hosted by James Corden, the Grammy’s will air live from the Staples Center on Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

