Batman in the D! The Bat Symbol on the GM Ren Cen, LEGO Batmobile at the auto show

The Caped Crusader in the D? Or is this Gotham? You may have seen The Lego Batman Movie Spotlight, alternating with the Chevrolet logo at the GM Renaissance Center in downtown Detroit. Chevy also unveiled their life-size LEGO Batman Car at the North American International Auto Show on Saturday to much excitement. It weighs in at 1700 pounds and is 17 feet long…and has, count them, 350,000 LEGO pieces! MORE