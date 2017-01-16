Batman in the D! The Bat Symbol on the GM Ren Cen, LEGO Batmobile at the auto show

The Caped Crusader in the D? Or is this Gotham? You may have seen The Lego Batman Movie Spotlight, alternating with the Chevrolet logo at the GM Renaissance Center in downtown Detroit. Chevy also unveiled their life-size LEGO Batman Car at the North American International Auto Show on Saturday to much excitement. It weighs in at 1700 pounds and is 17 feet long…and has, count them, 350,000 LEGO pieces! MORE
Batman's new ride was revealed at the Detroit Auto Show on Saturday. #NAIAS https://t.co/plbOE1nkTZ— Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) January 15, 2017
Holy RenCen, Batman! #NAIAS #DetroitAutoShow pic.twitter.com/HT4GLXrkRB— Detroit Free Press (@freep) January 13, 2017
.@JonWonger has the best look at the new @LEGOBatmanMovie #Batmobile, debut at the Detroit Auto Show: https://t.co/cQ8Sw3hpIE #NAIAS #Lego pic.twitter.com/R8Wteo1kYD— Roadshow (@roadshow) January 15, 2017
Chevrolet helps bring Lego Batman's ride to life at the Detroit Auto Show https://t.co/MHHuXHmoAr pic.twitter.com/FgrH1le8nQ— CNET (@CNET) January 15, 2017
Wake up and smell the justice. The bat is back with a new trailer. Watch now. #LEGOBatmanMovie pic.twitter.com/HXIupRnbYc— LEGO Batman (@LEGOBatmanMovie) November 4, 2016