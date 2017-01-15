Inventor Builds Adorable Robot That Speaks in GIFs

Peeqo is an artificially intelligent robot that communicates in GIFs. He’s the brainchild of inventor Ahishek Signh, who hopes Peeqo will be able to help bring some joy to the workplace.

