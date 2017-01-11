Your next monopoly game piece could be a hashtag

Hasbro’s launching an online voting campaign to determine the next generation of Monopoly game pieces.
French police have detained 16 people for questioning over the armed robbery of Kim Kardashian West in Paris, according to a spokesman for the Paris Prosecutor.
Emotional and political, here are some of the most talked-about moments from the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards. Check out the winner’s list HERE
Samantha and Robert Walz decided to have a little fun after Robert’s sister, Jen, suggested a unique alternative to a snowsuit. Robert needed to clean out the driveway after a snow storm and Jen had the great idea of doing the task in his T-Rex costume.