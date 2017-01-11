Blake Shelton to Perform at People’s Choice Awards

With three nominations at this year’s People’s Choice Awards, there was a good chance that Blake Shelton would be onstage at some point during the evening. Now, it’s a sure thing.

The People’s Choice Awards announced today (Jan. 11) that Blake will perform during the two-hour show on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Blake, who is nominated for Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Album, joins previously announced performers Fifth Harmony, as well as attendees John Stamos, Kristen Bell, Ellen DeGeneres, Robert Downey Jr, Tom Hanks, Victoria Justice, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Lopez, Boris Kodjoe, Bill Paxton, Tyler Perry, Adam Rodriguez, Ruby Rose, Wilmer Valderrama and Kerry Washington.

Hosted by Joel McHale, the People’s Choice Awards air on Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Here are the country artists who are nominated for the 2017 People’s Choice Awards:

Favorite Male Country Artist

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt

Tim McGraw

Favorite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Dolly Parton

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Favorite Country Group

The Band Perry

Florida Georgia Line

Little Big Town

Lonestar

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Male Artist (All Genre)

Blake Shelton

Drake

Justin Timberlake

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Favorite Album (All Genre)