2017 Bonnaroo Lineup Includes Country Trifecta, Tickets On Sale Now

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival unleashed its 100-plus-artist lineup for 2017 (Jan. 11), and it includes a trio of country-centric performers: Cam, Margo Price and Luke Combs.
The 2017 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will take place June 8–11 at Great Stage Park, the 700-acre farm and event space located just 60 miles south of Nashville in Manchester, Tenn. And, if you were wondering, the dates are once again the exact same as this year’s CMA Music Fest (June 8–11) in Nashville.
In addition to headliners U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Weeknd, the four-day festival will feature performances from:
- Chance the Rapper
- Major Lazer
- Flume
- The xx
- Lorde
- Travis Scott
- Cage the Elephant
- Marshmello
- The Head and The Heart
- Big Gigantic
- Glass Animals
- Future Islands
- Tory Lanez
- Tove Lo
- Yellow Claw
- Umphrey’s McGee
- Portugal. The Man
- Crystal Castles
- Milky Chance
- Tegan & Sara
- Cold War Kids
- Kaleo
- SuperJam
- Russ
- Jon Bellion
- Royal Blood
- The Strumbellas
- Car Seat Headrest
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Gallant
- D.R.A.M.
- Louis the Child
- Borgore
- Dua Lipa
- Nghtmre
- Getter
- Snails
- James Vincent McMorrow
- Joseph
- Illenium
- Flatbush Zombies
- Aminé
- Claude VonStroke
- Francis & The Lights
- Margo Price
- BadBadNotGood
- The Front Bottoms
- G Jones
- Preservation Hall Jazz Band
- Greensky Bluegrass
- Cam
- Bad Suns
- Coin
- Mandolin Orange
- Eden
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- Ookay
- Herobust
- Kevin Morby
- Goldfish
- Noname
- Leon
- Bluegrass SuperJam
- Albin Lee Meldau
- San Holo
- Rezz
- Angélique Kidjo
- Haywyre
- Deap Vally
- Hippo Campus
- Luke Combs
- Vanic
- Unlike Pluto
- Kaiydo
- Ten Fé
- Nightly
- The Orwells
- Stick Figure
- Mondo Cozmo
- Barclay Crenshaw
- Goody Grace
- July Talk
- Khruangbin
- Lucy Dacus
- Klangstof
- Kevin Abstract
- Turkuaz
- The Lemon Twigs
- Wilderado
- Twin Limb
- Big Jesus
- Twiddle
- White Reaper
- River Whyless
- Alexandra Savior
- Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real
- Innanet James
- Ganja White Night
- Welles
- Aaron Lee Tasjan
Tickets are on sale now at bonnaroo.com.