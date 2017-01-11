2017 Bonnaroo Lineup Includes Country Trifecta, Tickets On Sale Now

Posted on

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival unleashed its 100-plus-artist lineup for 2017 (Jan. 11), and it includes a trio of country-centric performers: Cam, Margo Price and Luke Combs.

The 2017 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will take place June 8–11 at Great Stage Park, the 700-acre farm and event space located just 60 miles south of Nashville in Manchester, Tenn. And, if you were wondering, the dates are once again the exact same as this year’s CMA Music Fest (June 8–11) in Nashville.

In addition to headliners U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Weeknd, the four-day festival will feature performances from:

  1. Chance the Rapper
  2. Major Lazer
  3. Flume
  4. The xx
  5. Lorde
  6. Travis Scott
  7. Cage the Elephant
  8. Marshmello
  9. The Head and The Heart
  10. Big Gigantic
  11. Glass Animals
  12. Future Islands
  13. Tory Lanez
  14. Tove Lo
  15. Yellow Claw
  16. Umphrey’s McGee
  17. Portugal. The Man
  18. Crystal Castles
  19. Milky Chance
  20. Tegan & Sara
  21. Cold War Kids
  22. Kaleo
  23. SuperJam
  24. Russ
  25. Jon Bellion
  26. Royal Blood
  27. The Strumbellas
  28. Car Seat Headrest
  29. Michael Kiwanuka
  30. Gallant
  31. D.R.A.M.
  32. Louis the Child
  33. Borgore
  34. Dua Lipa
  35. Nghtmre
  36. Getter
  37. Snails
  38. James Vincent McMorrow
  39. Joseph
  40. Illenium
  41. Flatbush Zombies
  42. Aminé
  43. Claude VonStroke
  44. Francis & The Lights
  45. Margo Price
  46. BadBadNotGood
  47. The Front Bottoms
  48. G Jones
  49. Preservation Hall Jazz Band
  50. Greensky Bluegrass
  51. Cam
  52. Bad Suns
  53. Coin
  54. Mandolin Orange
  55. Eden
  56. Rainbow Kitten Surprise
  57. Ookay
  58. Herobust
  59. Kevin Morby
  60. Goldfish
  61. Noname
  62. Leon
  63. Bluegrass SuperJam
  64. Albin Lee Meldau
  65. San Holo
  66. Rezz
  67. Angélique Kidjo
  68. Haywyre
  69. Deap Vally
  70. Hippo Campus
  71. Luke Combs
  72. Vanic
  73. Unlike Pluto
  74. Kaiydo
  75. Ten Fé
  76. Nightly
  77. The Orwells
  78. Stick Figure
  79. Mondo Cozmo
  80. Barclay Crenshaw
  81. Goody Grace
  82. July Talk
  83. Khruangbin
  84. Lucy Dacus
  85. Klangstof
  86. Kevin Abstract
  87. Turkuaz
  88. The Lemon Twigs
  89. Wilderado
  90. Twin Limb
  91. Big Jesus
  92. Twiddle
  93. White Reaper
  94. River Whyless
  95. Alexandra Savior
  96. Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real
  97. Innanet James
  98. Ganja White Night
  99. Welles
  100. Aaron Lee Tasjan

Tickets are on sale now at bonnaroo.com.

Nash Notes

The 2017 Golden Globes in two minutes

The 2017 Golden Globes in two minutes

Emotional and political, here are some of the most talked-about moments from the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards. Check out the winner’s list HERE 

Playlist

Headlines