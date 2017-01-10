Dierks Bentley Set to Open His Third Whiskey Row Restaurant in February

Posted on

Dierks Bentley will open his third Whiskey Row restaurant on Feb. 27 in Gilbert, Ariz., joining previous locations in Tempe and Scottsdale, Ariz.

The new location will include a 4,600-square-foot outdoor patio with space for cornhole and table tennis as well as a large indoor dance floor and stage. The venue will host live music on the weekends.

“When we opened our first Whiskey Row three years ago, I never would have guessed we’d be three bars in, in three years,” said Dierks. “The Riot [Hospitality] Group and I have spent a lot of time making sure each Whiskey Row is our version of the perfect place to listen to music, watch a game or grab some great food and drinks. The vibe is really unique and special, and it’s awesome to see so many people enjoying themselves at Whiskey Row.”

According to Dierks’ Whiskey Row website, he has additional plans to open a Whiskey Row on Nashville’s Lower Broadway in “early 2017,” which would mark the concept’s debut outside of Dierks’ home state of Arizona.

Nash Notes

The 2017 Golden Globes in two minutes

The 2017 Golden Globes in two minutes

Emotional and political, here are some of the most talked-about moments from the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards. Check out the winner’s list HERE 

Even a T-Rex needs to clear his snowy driveway

Even a T-Rex needs to clear his snowy driveway

Samantha and Robert Walz decided to have a little fun after Robert’s sister, Jen, suggested a unique alternative to a snowsuit. Robert needed to clean out the driveway after a snow storm and Jen had the great idea of doing the task in his T-Rex costume.

Playlist

Headlines