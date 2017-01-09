Vote for Who Wore It Best: Carrie Underwood or This Cake From Williams Sonoma?

Posted on

The ruffled pink Iris Serban-designed gown that Carrie Underwood wore as a presenter at last night’s Golden Globes apparently ruffled a few feathers, as evidenced by Carrie being named to E! News’ Worst Dressed List.

But what do their so-called “experts” know? Almost everyone I’ve talked to loves pink frosting, which begs the question: Who Wore It Best—Carrie or this delicious Pink Rose Chocolate Cake from Williams Sonoma?

Keep in mind the cake retails for $39.95, which I’m guessing is much cheaper than a dress from Iris Serban. Nevertheless, vote with your heart . . . or your stomach.

Who Wore It Best

New title

Come back soon to participate in our next poll!

Nash Notes

The 2017 Golden Globes in two minutes

The 2017 Golden Globes in two minutes

Emotional and political, here are some of the most talked-about moments from the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards. Check out the winner’s list HERE 

Even a T-Rex needs to clear his snowy driveway

Even a T-Rex needs to clear his snowy driveway

Samantha and Robert Walz decided to have a little fun after Robert’s sister, Jen, suggested a unique alternative to a snowsuit. Robert needed to clean out the driveway after a snow storm and Jen had the great idea of doing the task in his T-Rex costume.

Playlist

Headlines