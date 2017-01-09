Kim Kardashian robbery suspects detained

French police have detained 16 people for questioning over the armed robbery of Kim Kardashian West in Paris, according to a spokesman for the Paris Prosecutor.

The 2017 Golden Globes in two minutes

Emotional and political, here are some of the most talked-about moments from the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards. Check out the winner’s list HERE 

Even a T-Rex needs to clear his snowy driveway

Samantha and Robert Walz decided to have a little fun after Robert’s sister, Jen, suggested a unique alternative to a snowsuit. Robert needed to clean out the driveway after a snow storm and Jen had the great idea of doing the task in his T-Rex costume.

