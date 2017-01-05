WIN tickets to Thompson Square!

NASH FM welcomes Thompson Square to The Ford Community & Performing Arts Center on Friday, February 17th!

We’ve got your chance to be there with us pre show for a meet and greet that comes complete with an exclusive acoustic performance by Keifer and Shawna!

To win, be listening weekdays through January 13th for your cue to dial in and win. If you’re caller 93 when prompted, you’ll score tickets to the concert and an invitation to our pre-show event!

Remember the number to call … (313) 298-9393.

It’s another NASH Country Concert Exclusive from NASH FM 93.1!