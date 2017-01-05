See the latest new tech at the Consumer Electonics Show

The latest tech gadgets were showcased at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Samuel Burke reports.

Woman’s Unusual Food Order Goes Viral

Plenty of us turn to takeout when we’re feeling too sick to cook. But a Belfast woman’s order has gone viral after she asked for a side order of medicine with her food.

4-year-old shares brilliant (and adorable!) New Year’s resolution message

Often, the problem with New Year’s resolutions are that people set overly-ambitious goals in unexpected time frames.  This adorable little one says — in her cute matter-of-fact way — that it’s time to stop that. Instead, we should go easy on ourselves and seek to gradually improve all year round.  Take her advice, or just take in…

