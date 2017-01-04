Watch William Michael Morgan’s National TV Debut as He Performs “I Met a Girl” on “Today”

Posted on

Fresh off of his December 30 engagement to Jennifer Wayne, William Michael Morgan headed to New York City to make his national television debut on the Today show.

William performed his Billboard Top 5 hit, “I Met a Girl”—a tune written by Sam Hunt, Trevor Rosen and Shane McAnally—which was the lead single from his 2016 debut album, Vinyl.

“It’s such a pleasure [to be here], I’m a huge fan of yours, thank you so much for having me on here,” said William Michael to Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. “We were lucky enough to have our first [Mediabase] number one song in 2016. It’s been such a great year for us. I’m going to sing my very first song, my very first number one. It’s a song called ‘I Met a Girl.’”

Check out the performance below.

