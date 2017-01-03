Hollywood Sign Could Get More Security After ‘Hollyweed’ Prank

More security could be added to the iconic Hollywood sign after a prankster modified it to read “HOLLYWeeD” on New Year’s Day.
More security could be added to the iconic Hollywood sign after a prankster modified it to read “HOLLYWeeD” on New Year’s Day.
More security could be added to the iconic Hollywood sign after a prankster modified it to read “HOLLYWeeD” on New Year’s Day.
Often, the problem with New Year’s resolutions are that people set overly-ambitious goals in unexpected time frames. This adorable little one says — in her cute matter-of-fact way — that it’s time to stop that. Instead, we should go easy on ourselves and seek to gradually improve all year round. Take her advice, or just take in…
During 2016, Mike Boyd challenged himself to learn new skills and film the process to inspire and entertain audiences around the world.
Mariah Carey did not have a good end to 2016 during her New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square. The audio track malfunctioned while Carey was lip syncing to some of her biggest songs onstage in front of millions.