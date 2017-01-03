And Baby Makes Five: Lee Brice and Wife Sara Are Expecting Their Third Child

Posted on

There is some happy news to report for Lee Brice and his wife, Sara. According to People, the couple is expecting their third child.

The new baby—the gender is unknown—will make the Brice family a party of five when he or she joins big brothers Ryker Mobley, 3, and Takoda, 8.

Lee tells People, “Our whole family is thrilled to welcome our third child. Takoda and Ryker are so excited and Sara is more beautiful than ever. We can’t wait for our new little one to get here this summer.”

Lee joins a number of fellow country artists who have announced that they are expecting mini-mes in the coming year, including Ashley Monroe, Love and Theft’s Stephen Barker Liles, Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney, The Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston and Austin Webb.

A little more than a month ago, Lee posted a photo on Instagram of his two boys with the caption: “My beautiful wife Sara and I are so thankful for every moment with these two.”

Congrats to the Brice family on the exciting news.

Photo by Steve Lowry/BMI 

Nash Notes

Woman’s Unusual Food Order Goes Viral

Woman’s Unusual Food Order Goes Viral

Plenty of us turn to takeout when we’re feeling too sick to cook. But a Belfast woman’s order has gone viral after she asked for a side order of medicine with her food.

4-year-old shares brilliant (and adorable!) New Year’s resolution message

4-year-old shares brilliant (and adorable!) New Year’s resolution message

Often, the problem with New Year’s resolutions are that people set overly-ambitious goals in unexpected time frames.  This adorable little one says — in her cute matter-of-fact way — that it’s time to stop that. Instead, we should go easy on ourselves and seek to gradually improve all year round.  Take her advice, or just take in…

Playlist

Headlines