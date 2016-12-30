Lindsay Lohan wants ‘Mean Girls 2’

Becky Anderson talks with Lindsay Lohan about her aspirations to make a “Mean Girls 2” and start her own production company.

Taylor Swift surprises WWII vet

96-year-old WWII veteran and Taylor Swift superfan Cyrus Porter got quite the holiday surprise when the singer showed up to perform in his Missouri home.

