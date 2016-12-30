Lindsay Lohan wants ‘Mean Girls 2’

Becky Anderson talks with Lindsay Lohan about her aspirations to make a “Mean Girls 2” and start her own production company.
Becky Anderson talks with Lindsay Lohan about her aspirations to make a “Mean Girls 2” and start her own production company.
Becky Anderson talks with Lindsay Lohan about her aspirations to make a “Mean Girls 2” and start her own production company.
Debbie Reynolds, 84, passed away a day after her daughter. While they lived, the two shared a complicated relationship.
Legends of music left us in 2016. We look back at their legacies with writer Bob Lefsetz.
96-year-old WWII veteran and Taylor Swift superfan Cyrus Porter got quite the holiday surprise when the singer showed up to perform in his Missouri home.