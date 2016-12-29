Exclusive Premiere: Watch Old Crow Medicine Show’s Dance-Inducing Performance of “My Bones Gonna Rise Again” on the Grand Ole Opry

For the seventh time in eight years, Old Crow Medicine Show will close out the calendar with a New Year’s Eve performance at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Saturday night (Dec. 31).

The annual performance, which is once again sold out, has become a NYE tradition for fans of the old-timey string band.

In celebration of Old Crow’s return to the Ryman stage, NCD is premiering a video of the band’s performance of “My Bones Gonna Rise Again” from the Grand Ole Opry on Oct. 29. The traditional-sounding tune originally appeared on Old Crow’s 2002 EP, The Webcor Sessions.

Check out the video of “My Bones Gonna Rise Again” below as mandolin player Cory Yount leads the vocals and displays some pretty impressive flatfooted mountain dancing.

 

Video courtesy of the Grand Ole Opry

