Debbie Reynolds dies a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher. A look at their complicated relationship

Debbie Reynolds, 84, passed away a day after her daughter. While they lived, the two shared a complicated relationship.

Taylor Swift surprises WWII vet

96-year-old WWII veteran and Taylor Swift superfan Cyrus Porter got quite the holiday surprise when the singer showed up to perform in his Missouri home.

Carrie Fisher: interviews and memorable moments

Actress Carrie Fisher, who was known for her role as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” movies, has died at the age of 60. Here’s a look back at interviews and other memorable moments…  

