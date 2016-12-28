Year in Review: 2016 Babies

2016 was the Year of the Baby in country music. Country stars sure were getting busy bringing new life into the world.

In January, LOCASH’s Preston Brust and wife Kristen welcomed daughter Love Lily, making her the first country music baby of the year—but not the last. From Jana Kramer and Charles Kelly to the year’s most recent addition, Eli Young Band’s Jon Jones’ daughter Lila Pascale (Nov. 30), 2016 saw a new generation of future country stars being born.

For our Year in Review, NCD compiled a list of all those country music babies born in the year 2016.

1. LOCASH

PRESTON BRUST and KRISTEN BRUST

Jan. 5

Daughter: Love Lily Brust – 7 lbs., 7 oz.

Introducing Love Lily Brust!!!! #ILoveThisLife A photo posted by LOCASH (@locash_official) on Jan 7, 2016 at 5:45pm PST

2. THOMPSON SQUARE

KEIFER THOMPSON and SHAWNA THOMPSON

Jan. 24

Son: Rigney Cooper Thompson – 7 lbs., 13 oz.

3. JANA KRAMER and MICHAEL CAUSSIN

(currently separated)

Jan. 31

Daughter: Jolie Rae Caussin – 7 lbs., 1 oz.

Absolutely in love. #JolieRae A photo posted by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Feb 2, 2016 at 10:01am PST

4. LADY ANTEBELLUM

CHARLES KELLEY and CASSIE KELLEY

Feb. 11

Son: Ward Charles Kelley – 7 lbs., 9 oz

5. HOLLY WILLIAMS and CHRIS COLEMAN

March 8

Daughter: Lillie Mae Louise Coleman – 6 lbs., 15 oz.



Our hearts have exploded for Lillie Mae Louise Coleman ❤️ Photo @bfluke A photo posted by hollyaudreywilliams (@hollyaudreywilliams) on Mar 9, 2016 at 6:56pm PST

6. LOCASH

CHRIS LUCAS and KAITLYN LUCAS

March 21

Daughter: Remi McKenna – 6 lbs., 10 oz.

7. WILLIAM MICHAEL MORGAN

March 23

Daughter: Presley Morgan – 7 lbs., 9 oz.

My baby girl. #Presley. A photo posted by William Michael Morgan (@wmmorganmusic) on Oct 11, 2016 at 1:24pm PDT

8. KELLY CLARKSON and BRANDON BLACKSTOCK

April 12

Son: Remington Alexander Blackstock (Remy)

Thank you @archetype_photo for the beautiful pictures once again!!! Y'all are the best! A photo posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Apr 23, 2016 at 9:27pm PDT

9. GRANGER SMITH and AMBER SMITH

May 16

Son: River Kelly Smith – 9 lbs., 10 oz.

Heart and hands are full. We added one more boy to the clan. River Kelly Smith has joined his brother and sister! pic.twitter.com/XIUUNZHr0r — Granger Smith (@GrangerSmith) May 20, 2016

10. ZAC BROWN BAND

COY BOWLES and KYLIE BOWLES

Oct. 21

Daughter: Hattie Bowles

Hattie Bowles made her way to planet earth at 12:21 am on 10/21/16. On her due date. She's a punctual girl. Mother and baby are happy and healthy. Life is good. And the journey begins. A photo posted by Coy Bowles (@coybowles) on Oct 21, 2016 at 7:13am PDT

11. ZAC BROWN BAND

CLAY COOK and BROOKE COOK

Nov. 4

Son: Charles Robert Cook – 8 lbs.

This is Charlie. In this picture are the 2 most important things to me in this world. He & Mommy are well. 11/4/16, 7:55pm EST 8 lbs, 19" I'm so in love! A photo posted by Clay Cook (@theclaycook) on Nov 6, 2016 at 7:36am PST

12. ELI YOUNG BAND

JON JONES AND SARAH JONES

Nov. 30

Daughter: Lila Pascale – 7 lbs.