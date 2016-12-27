Watch Randy Travis Surprise a Texas Police Officer With a New Gibson Guitar for Christmas

Randy Travis and his wife, Mary, had a special Christmas surprise for Gainesville, Texas, police officer Keith Bartlett, who lost his home and most of his possessions—including his prized Gibson guitar—in a house fire on Dec. 12.

Randy and Mary, who met Keith a few years earlier when he responded to a theft at their property, surprised Keith by showing up at the police station on Christmas Day with a brand-new Gibson guitar.

“I just know how important music is and what therapy it is, especially at a time like this,” Mary said to Dallas/Fort Worth’s NBC TV affiliate.

“‘Surprised’ isn’t even the word for it,” Keith said. “These are amazing people.”

After presenting Keith with the guitar, which Gibson donated, Randy and Mary stuck around the station and visited with officers while Keith picked his new present. Watch a video of the Christmas Day surprise below.