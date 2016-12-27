Carrie Fisher dies at the age of 60

Posted on

Actress Carrie Fisher, who was known for her role as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” movies, has died at the age of 60.

Nash Notes

Remembering George Michael

Remembering George Michael

British pop star George Michael, the musician who first shot to fame with the 1980s duo Wham! passed away at at 53 years old.  Here’s a look back at some memorable moments.

Playlist

Headlines