Carrie Underwood Remembers George Michael: “His Voice Helped to Teach Me How to Sing”

Posted on

Pop superstar George Michael, 53, died unexpectedly on Christmas Day at his home in Goring in Oxfordshire, England, from suspected heart failure. As a member of the duo Wham! and as a solo artist, George sold tens of millions of albums and influenced a bevy of artists across all genres.

Carrie Underwood shared a post on Instagram about the influence George had on her music, stating: “I never told him (mainly because I thought I’d freak him out) but #georgemichael has always been such an influence on me. As a child, his was the first voice I could pick out of the sea of voices I heard on the radio. Before I knew anything about him, I knew his voice. As an adult, I cried when I saw him in concert. His songs and his voice helped to teach me how to sing. I will forever regret not letting him know…Thank you, George, for giving the world your gifts…may you rest in peace.”

 

 

Nash Notes

Remembering George Michael

Remembering George Michael

British pop star George Michael, the musician who first shot to fame with the 1980s duo Wham! passed away at at 53 years old.  Here’s a look back at some memorable moments.

Movie Pass: “Sing”

Movie Pass: “Sing”

Movie Pass: An all-star cast gives voice to a city of talented, singing animals in “Sing”

Playlist

Headlines