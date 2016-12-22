Watch Dustin Lynch Defeat Cassadee Pope in Epic Lip Sync Battle

Posted on

Dustin Lynch and Cassadee Pope clashed Wednesday night (Dec.21) when they went head-to-head in an epic lip sync contest on Spike TV’s Lip Sync Battle.

Hosted by LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen, Lip Sync Battle pits celebrities against each other to see who can deliver the most outrageous and entertaining lip-synched performance.

The recent tourmates were not afraid to go all out with background dancers and stage props. Cassadee’s intense version of Panic! at the Disco’s “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” saw a surprise visit from the band’s lead singer, Brendon Urie, and her cover of Avril Lavigne’s “Complicated” went up against Dustin’s covers of Lou Bega’s “Mambo No. 5″—complete with fake mustache—and Ludacris’ “What’s Your Fantasy.”

Watch the performances of “Mambo No. 5” and “I Write The Sins Not Tragedies.”

After all was said and done, Dustin was declared the winner of Lip Sync Battle and took home a very large belt as the grand prize. “This is all I ever dreamed of in my life,” Dustin said after his win. “I finally feel like somebody. This is the first thing I’ve ever won in my life right here. I got a belt baby.”

Congratulations to Dustin!

Photo courtesy Lip Sync Battle

Nash Notes

2016’s most viral stories

2016’s most viral stories

A lot of important…and not so important…things happened in 2016, here’s a look at some of the most viral stories of the year…

Huge cooking fail makes anchors gag on live TV

Huge cooking fail makes anchors gag on live TV

News anchors on Canadian TV could not hide their suffering and disgust after they were forced to try a colleague’s terrible artichoke dip. Canada’s Global News anchor, Amber Schinkel said simply “It burns!”

Michigan lighthouse looks like something out of “Frozen”

Michigan lighthouse looks like something out of “Frozen”

It looks almost like Elsa’s ice palace in Frozen, but it’s a lighthouse right here in Michigan! All the ice has left St. Joseph’s Lighthouse with the appearance of something out of the hit Disney movie! Well below freezing temperatures hit Lake Michigan and created  severely icy conditions in the area. This dramatic footage from the Great Lakes Drone…

Playlist

Headlines