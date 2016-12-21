Kenny Chesney to Appear in New Movie in Theaters on Jan. 8

Posted on

Self-professed football junkie Kenny Chesney will put his knowledge of the gridiron to use in a new documentary about legendary football coach Bobby Bowden, the winningest coach in college football history.

The Bowden Dynasy: A Story of Faith, Family and Football will explore the life and career of Bobby, who led Florida State to two National Championships in 1994 and 2000. The all-star cast includes Kenny, Burt Reynolds, Deion Sanders, Nick Saban, Jimmy Johnson and more.

The feature documentary will appear in select theaters nationwide only on Sunday, Jan. 8.

“Bobby was a bigger-than-life figure to me,” says Kenny in the film’s teaser, which you can watch below.

